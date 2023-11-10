The Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) square off against the Florida Gators (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Info

  • When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
  • TV: ACCN
Florida Stats Insights

  • The Gators' 43.6% shooting percentage from the field last season was 2.1 percentage points higher than the Cavaliers allowed to their opponents (41.5%).
  • Florida put together a 14-6 straight up record in games it shot over 41.5% from the field.
  • The Cavaliers ranked 297th in college basketball in offensive rebounding. The Gators ranked 278th.
  • The Gators averaged 10.7 more points per game last year (71.2) than the Cavaliers allowed their opponents to score (60.5).
  • Florida went 16-9 last season when it scored more than 60.5 points.

Florida Home & Away Comparison

  • In 2022-23, Florida averaged 11 more points per game at home (75.9) than away (64.9).
  • In 2022-23, the Gators allowed 2.8 fewer points per game at home (67.1) than away (69.9).
  • Beyond the arc, Florida drained fewer triples away (5.4 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (25.7%) than at home (37.1%) as well.

Florida Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 Loyola (MD) W 93-73 Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/10/2023 Virginia - Spectrum Center
11/14/2023 Florida A&M - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center
11/17/2023 Florida State - Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center

