Friday's contest at Spectrum Center has the Florida Gators (1-0) matching up with the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 75-74 victory for Florida, so expect a competitive matchup.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Where: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina Venue: Spectrum Center

Florida vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Florida 75, Virginia 74

Spread & Total Prediction for Florida vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Florida (-0.0)

Florida (-0.0) Computer Predicted Total: 148.0

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida Performance Insights

On offense, Florida was the 186th-ranked team in the nation (71.2 points per game) last year. On defense, it was 132nd (68.6 points conceded per game).

On the boards, the Gators were 171st in college basketball in rebounds (31.9 per game) last year. They were 10th-worst in rebounds conceded (34.9 per game).

Florida was 249th in the nation in assists (12.2 per game) last year.

Last season, the Gators were 256th in the nation in 3-point makes (6.7 per game) and 320th in 3-point percentage (31.4%).

Last season, Florida was 23rd-best in the country in 3-pointers allowed (5.8 per game) and 58th in defensive 3-point percentage (31.6%).

Florida attempted 36.8% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line last season, and 63.2% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 26.5% of Florida's buckets were 3-pointers, and 73.5% were 2-pointers.

