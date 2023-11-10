The Florida Gators (1-0) will play the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available via ACC Network.

Florida vs. Virginia Game Information

Florida Top Players (2022-23)

  • Colin Castleton: 16.0 PTS, 7.7 REB, 2.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 3.0 BLK
  • Will Richard: 10.4 PTS, 4.5 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.6 BLK
  • Kyle Lofton: 8.7 PTS, 3.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Riley Kugel: 9.9 PTS, 2.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.2 BLK
  • Myreon Jones: 5.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 2.1 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK

Virginia Top Players (2022-23)

  • Reece Beekman: 9.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 5.3 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Kihei Clark: 10.7 PTS, 2.6 REB, 5.4 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
  • Jayden Gardner: 12.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
  • Armaan Franklin: 12.4 PTS, 4.1 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.4 BLK
  • Ben Vander Plas: 7.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

Florida vs. Virginia Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Florida Rank Florida AVG Virginia AVG Virginia Rank
186th 71.2 Points Scored 67.8 276th
132nd 68.6 Points Allowed 60.5 6th
171st 31.9 Rebounds 29.6 298th
278th 7.4 Off. Rebounds 7.0 297th
256th 6.7 3pt Made 6.7 256th
249th 12.2 Assists 15.7 24th
72nd 10.8 Turnovers 8.1 2nd

