Florida vs. Virginia: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - November 10
The Florida Gators (1-0) and the Virginia Cavaliers (1-0) take the floor in a game with no set line at Spectrum Center on Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Florida vs. Virginia Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ACC Network
- Where: Charlotte, North Carolina
- Venue: Spectrum Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|-
|Not Set
|Not Set
Florida Betting Records & Stats
- Florida won 14 games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 14 times.
- Florida's .483 ATS win percentage (14-14-0 ATS Record) in 2022-23 was higher than Virginia's .400 mark (12-18-0 ATS Record).
Florida vs. Virginia Over/Under Stats
|2022-23 Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Florida
|71.2
|139
|68.6
|129.1
|140.5
|Virginia
|67.8
|139
|60.5
|129.1
|128.7
Additional Florida Insights & Trends
- Last year, the 71.2 points per game the Gators scored were 10.7 more points than the Cavaliers allowed (60.5).
- Florida went 11-12 against the spread and 16-9 overall last season when scoring more than 60.5 points.
Florida vs. Virginia Betting Splits
|2022-23 ATS Record
|2022-23 Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Florida
|14-14-0
|16-13-0
|Virginia
|12-18-0
|15-15-0
Florida vs. Virginia Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Florida
|Virginia
|10-6
|Home Record
|15-1
|4-7
|Away Record
|6-5
|7-6-0
|Home ATS Record
|6-8-0
|6-5-0
|Away ATS Record
|2-8-0
|75.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|68.6
|64.9
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|65.7
|9-5-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|6-8-0
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|6-4-0
