Gustav Forsling will be among those in action Friday when his Florida Panthers meet the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena. Prop bets for Forsling in that upcoming Panthers-Hurricanes game are available, so check out our stats to help you.

Gustav Forsling vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +155)

0.5 points (Over odds: +155) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Forsling Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Forsling has averaged 24:16 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of +9.

Forsling has twice scored a goal in a game this year in 12 games played, but has yet to post a multi-goal contest.

Despite recording points in three of 12 games this season, Forsling has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In one of 12 games this year, Forsling has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

The implied probability that Forsling goes over his points over/under is 39.2%, based on the odds.

Forsling has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Forsling Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 7 3 Points 1 2 Goals 0 1 Assists 1

