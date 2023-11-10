Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Hernando County, Florida this week. Details on how to watch all of the gridiron action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Hernando County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Nature Coast Tech High School at South Sumter High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Bushnell, FL

Bushnell, FL Conference: 4A - District 9

4A - District 9 How to Stream: Watch Here

Springstead HS at Wiregrass Ranch High School