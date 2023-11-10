Panthers vs. Hurricanes Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - November 10
The Florida Panthers (7-4-1), winners of three home games in a row, host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday
Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+100)
- Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)
- Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers Splits and Trends
- The Panthers have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-4-1 overall record.
- In the five games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.
- When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-1-1 record).
- The Panthers have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning 12 points from those contests.
- This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.
- When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 4-3-1 (nine points).
- The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.
Team Stats Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|10th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|20th
|20th
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|2nd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|6th
|7th
|26.53%
|Power Play %
|13.16%
|26th
|20th
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.5%
|26th
Head to BetMGM to place a wager on this matchup!
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.