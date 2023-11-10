The Florida Panthers (7-4-1), winners of three home games in a row, host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Prepare for this matchup by checking out our prediction for who will come out on top in Friday's hockey action.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Predictions for Friday

Our computer projections model for this encounter calls for a final score of Panthers 4, Hurricanes 3.

Moneyline Pick: Panthers (+100)

Panthers (+100) Total Pick: Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average)

Under 6.5 (computer predicts 6.3 goals on average) Spread Pick: Panthers (+1.5)

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers Splits and Trends

The Panthers have a 2-1-3 record in overtime contests this season and a 7-4-1 overall record.

In the five games Florida has played that were decided by one goal, it racked up nine points.

When Florida has scored exactly two goals this season, they've earned three points (1-1-1 record).

The Panthers have scored more than two goals in eight games, earning 12 points from those contests.

This season, Florida has recorded a lone power-play goal in five games has a record of 3-2-0 in those matchups.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Florida has posted a record of 4-3-1 (nine points).

The Panthers have been outshot by opponents in four games, going 3-1-0 to record six points.

Team Stats Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 10th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.92 20th 20th 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 2nd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 6th 7th 26.53% Power Play % 13.16% 26th 20th 76% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 26th

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Time and TV Channel

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

