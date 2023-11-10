The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-0) face the Xavier Musketeers (1-0) on Friday, November 10, 2023 at Cintas Center. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET and be available via Fox Sports 2.

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Favorite: Xavier (-15.5)

Xavier (-15.5) Total: 138.5

138.5 TV: Fox Sports 2

Jacksonville Top Players (2022-23)

Kevion Nolan: 13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK

13 PTS, 3.9 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.3 BLK Jordan Davis: 9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

9.2 PTS, 4.9 REB, 2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Gyasi Powell: 9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK

9.4 PTS, 4 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.1 BLK Osayi Osifo: 7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

7.5 PTS, 5.7 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.3 STL, 0.3 BLK Mike Marsh: 10.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Xavier Top Players (2022-23)

Jack Nunge: 14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK

14.2 PTS, 7.8 REB, 2.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.2 BLK Colby Jones: 15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK

15 PTS, 5.7 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.6 BLK Souley Boum: 16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

16.4 PTS, 4.3 REB, 4.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Adam Kunkel: 10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 2.7 REB, 3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.1 BLK Zach Freemantle: 15.2 PTS, 8.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.7 BLK

Jacksonville vs. Xavier Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier Rank Xavier AVG Jacksonville AVG Jacksonville Rank 10th 80.9 Points Scored 63.3 345th 292nd 74.1 Points Allowed 62.6 18th 35th 34.8 Rebounds 30.7 248th 155th 8.8 Off. Rebounds 6.5 325th 182nd 7.4 3pt Made 6.9 229th 1st 19.1 Assists 13 179th 217th 12.2 Turnovers 10.9 84th

