On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the Florida Panthers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Matthew Tkachuk going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Matthew Tkachuk score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +145 (Bet $10 to win $14.50 if he scores a goal)

Tkachuk stats and insights

In two of 12 games this season, Tkachuk has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

Tkachuk's shooting percentage is 3.6%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

