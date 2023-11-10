Matthew Tkachuk and the Florida Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, at Amerant Bank Arena. If you'd like to wager on Tkachuk's prop bets, we've got plenty of information to help you.

Matthew Tkachuk vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -222)

0.5 points (Over odds: -222) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +105)

Tkachuk Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Tkachuk has averaged 19:49 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus of -1.

Tkachuk has a goal in two of 12 games this year, but has to post a multi-goal effort.

Tkachuk has a point in eight of 12 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

Tkachuk has an assist in six of 12 games this season, with multiple assists on three occasions.

The implied probability that Tkachuk goes over his points prop total is 68.9%, based on the odds.

Tkachuk has an implied probability of 48.8% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Tkachuk Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On defense, the Hurricanes are giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's goal differential (0) ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 7 11 Points 6 2 Goals 4 9 Assists 2

