Miami (FL) vs. UCF: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 10
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 12:29 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) face the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Miami (FL) vs. UCF matchup.
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Watsco Center in Coral Gables, Florida
- How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Miami (FL) Moneyline
|UCF Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Miami (FL) (-9.5)
|147.5
|-550
|+400
|FanDuel
|Miami (FL) (-9.5)
|147.5
|-465
|+350
Miami (FL) vs. UCF Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Miami (FL) compiled an 18-12-0 ATS record last year.
- A total of 15 Hurricanes games last season went over the point total.
- UCF covered 15 times in 29 matchups with a spread last season.
- A total of 17 of the Knights' games last year went over the point total.
Miami (FL) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3500
- Sportsbooks rate Miami (FL) considerably higher (18th-best in the country) than the computer rankings do (61st).
- With odds of +3500, Miami (FL) has been given a 2.8% chance of winning the national championship.
