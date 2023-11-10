The Miami Hurricanes (1-0) face the UCF Knights (1-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. This contest is available on ACC Network Extra.

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Game Information

Game Day: Friday, November 10

Friday, November 10 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Favorite: Miami (FL) (-9.5)

Miami (FL) (-9.5) Total: 144.5

144.5 TV: ACC Network Extra

Miami (FL) Top Players (2022-23)

Norchad Omier: 13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK

13.1 PTS, 10 REB, 1.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 1.2 BLK Jordan Miller: 15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK

15.3 PTS, 6.2 REB, 2.7 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK Isaiah Wong: 16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK

16.2 PTS, 4.3 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.4 BLK Nijel Pack: 13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK

13.6 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.3 AST, 1 STL, 0.2 BLK Wooga Poplar: 8.4 PTS, 3.3 REB, 1.5 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

UCF Top Players (2022-23)

Taylor Hendricks: 15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK

15.1 PTS, 6.9 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.6 BLK CJ Kelly: 13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK

13.4 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.8 AST, 1.5 STL, 0.6 BLK Ithiel Horton: 12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

12.2 PTS, 3.7 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Darius Johnson: 10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

10 PTS, 3 REB, 4.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.1 BLK Brandon Suggs: 6.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Miami (FL) vs. UCF Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Miami (FL) Rank Miami (FL) AVG UCF AVG UCF Rank 25th 79.1 Points Scored 71.5 182nd 235th 71.9 Points Allowed 65.5 48th 156th 32.1 Rebounds 31.4 201st 133rd 9 Off. Rebounds 9.9 60th 166th 7.5 3pt Made 8.7 49th 75th 14.5 Assists 13.8 117th 61st 10.7 Turnovers 12.3 224th

