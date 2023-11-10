Should you bet on Nick Cousins to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to consider before making any bets.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Nick Cousins score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +600 (Bet $10 to win $60.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Cousins stats and insights

  • In two of 12 games this season, Cousins has scored -- but he has no games with multiple goals.
  • He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Cousins has no points on the power play.
  • Cousins' shooting percentage is 10.0%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.