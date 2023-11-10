Will Niko Mikkola Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 10?
Should you bet on Niko Mikkola to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.
Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)
Mikkola stats and insights
- In one of 12 games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
- Mikkola has no points on the power play.
- Mikkola averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
