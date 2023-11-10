Should you bet on Niko Mikkola to light the lamp when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes face off on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the piece below, we analyze all the numbers you need to know before putting any money down.

Will Niko Mikkola score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +2000 (Bet $10 to win $200.00 if he scores a goal)

Mikkola stats and insights

In one of 12 games this season, Mikkola scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.

Mikkola has no points on the power play.

Mikkola averages 1.8 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 4.8%.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have one shutout, and they average 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

