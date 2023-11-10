Clear your schedule for the high school football action happening in Okaloosa County, Florida this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Other Games in Florida This Week

    • Okaloosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Niceville HS at Nease HS

    • Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Ponte Vedra Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Columbia High School at Choctawhatchee High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 10
    • Location: Fort Walton Beach, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

