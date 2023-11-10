Oliver Ekman-Larsson and the Florida Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. There are prop bets for Ekman-Larsson available, and here are some stats to help you with your bets.

Oliver Ekman-Larsson vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +140)

0.5 points (Over odds: +140) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +185)

Ekman-Larsson Season Stats Insights

Ekman-Larsson has averaged 23:57 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of 0).

In three of 12 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Ekman-Larsson has registered a point in a game six times this year out of 12 games played, including multiple points on one occasion.

In four of 12 games this season, Ekman-Larsson has had an assist, but no games with multiple assists.

Ekman-Larsson's implied probability to go over his point total is 41.7% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.1% of Ekman-Larsson going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Ekman-Larsson Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 16th-ranked goal differential (0).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 2 7 Points 1 3 Goals 0 4 Assists 1

