Panthers vs. Hurricanes Injury Report Today - November 10
The Florida Panthers' (7-4-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Friday, November 10 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.
Florida Panthers Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Aaron Ekblad
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Brandon Montour
|D
|Out
|Shoulder
|Sam Bennett
|C
|Out
|Lower Body
Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Ryan Suzuki
|C
|Out
|Upper Body
|Frederik Andersen
|G
|Out
|Blood Clotting
|Brett Pesce
|D
|Out
|Lower Body
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Location: Sunrise, Florida
- Arena: Amerant Bank Arena
Panthers Season Insights
- The Panthers have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.
- Florida's total of 35 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of 0, they are 16th in the league.
Hurricanes Season Insights
- Carolina has scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL (44 total, 3.4 per game).
- Its 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
