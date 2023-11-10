The Florida Panthers' (7-4-1) injury report has three players listed as they prepare for their Friday, November 10 game against the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena, with a start time of 7:00 PM ET.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Florida Panthers Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Aaron Ekblad D Out Shoulder Brandon Montour D Out Shoulder Sam Bennett C Out Lower Body

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Carolina Hurricanes Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Ryan Suzuki C Out Upper Body Frederik Andersen G Out Blood Clotting Brett Pesce D Out Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Sunrise, Florida

Sunrise, Florida Arena: Amerant Bank Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Season Insights

The Panthers have 35 goals this season (2.9 per game), 20th in the NHL.

Florida's total of 35 goals conceded (2.9 per game) ranks 13th in the NHL.

With a goal differential of 0, they are 16th in the league.

Hurricanes Season Insights

Carolina has scored the seventh-most goals in the NHL (44 total, 3.4 per game).

Its 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the league.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Hurricanes (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.