The Carolina Hurricanes are at the Florida Panthers on Friday, November 10, with the Panthers having been victorious in three consecutive home games.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

You can tune in to ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO to catch the action as the Panthers look to take down the Hurricanes.

Hurricanes Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!

Panthers Stats & Trends

The Panthers have one of the best defenses in the NHL, giving up 35 total goals (2.9 per game), 10th in the NHL.

The Panthers' 35 goals on the season (2.9 per game) rank them 24th in the league.

Over on the defensive end, the Panthers have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) during that time.

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Sam Reinhart 12 9 6 15 4 2 44.6% Aleksander Barkov Jr. 11 4 8 12 6 10 56.1% Matthew Tkachuk 12 2 9 11 14 7 100% Evan Rodrigues 12 3 7 10 7 1 25% Carter Verhaeghe 12 4 3 7 7 8 33.3%

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Hurricanes Stats & Trends

The Hurricanes have allowed 44 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 22nd in NHL play in goals against.

The Hurricanes' 44 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the ninth-best scoring team in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Hurricanes have gone 6-4-0 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive side, the Hurricanes have allowed 29 goals (2.9 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They are scoring at a 3.1 goals-per-game average (31 total) over that stretch.

Hurricanes Key Players