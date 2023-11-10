Friday's NHL matchup between the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) and the Florida Panthers (7-4-1) at Amerant Bank Arena sees the Hurricanes favored on the road (-120 moneyline odds to win) against the Panthers (+100). The game begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Total and Moneyline

Check out the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Betting Trends

Florida has played six games this season with over 6.5 goals.

The Hurricanes have won 72.7% of their games when they've been a moneyline favorite this season (8-3).

The Panthers have been made the underdog five times this season, and upset their opponent twice.

Carolina is 8-3 (winning 72.7% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -120 or shorter.

Florida is 2-3 when it is underdogs of +100 or longer on the moneyline.

