Panthers vs. Hurricanes November 10 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Pay attention to Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sam Reinhart in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Information
- Game Day: Friday, November 10
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Hurricanes (-120)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+,BSFL,BSSO
Panthers Players to Watch
- Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 15 points (1.3 per game), as he has scored nine goals and six assists in 12 games (playing 21:09 per game).
- With 12 total points (one per game), including four goals and eight assists through 11 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. is key for Florida's attack.
- This season, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) this season.
- In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 5 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 46 saves and a .902 save percentage, 35th in the league.
Hurricanes Players to Watch
- One of the major contributors this season for Carolina, Kotkaniemi has 12 points in 13 games (five goals, seven assists).
- Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 11 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding six assists.
- Sebastian Aho has scored two goals and added eight assists in 10 games for Carolina.
- Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (46th in league).
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison
|Hurricanes Rank
|Hurricanes AVG
|Panthers AVG
|Panthers Rank
|11th
|3.38
|Goals Scored
|2.92
|19th
|21st
|3.38
|Goals Allowed
|2.92
|12th
|2nd
|34.8
|Shots
|34.4
|4th
|1st
|25.8
|Shots Allowed
|27.8
|5th
|6th
|26.53%
|Power Play %
|13.16%
|26th
|20th
|76%
|Penalty Kill %
|72.5%
|24th
