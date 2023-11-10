Pay attention to Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Sam Reinhart in particular on Friday, when the Carolina Hurricanes play the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, starting at 7:00 PM ET.

If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Information

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Panthers Players to Watch

Reinhart is a top offensive contributor for his club with 15 points (1.3 per game), as he has scored nine goals and six assists in 12 games (playing 21:09 per game).

With 12 total points (one per game), including four goals and eight assists through 11 games, Aleksander Barkov Jr. is key for Florida's attack.

This season, Florida's Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points (two goals, nine assists) this season.

In the crease, Anthony Stolarz has a record of 1-1-0 in two games this season, conceding 5 goals (2.6 goals against average) with 46 saves and a .902 save percentage, 35th in the league.

Catch NHL action all season long on ESPN+!

Hurricanes Players to Watch

One of the major contributors this season for Carolina, Kotkaniemi has 12 points in 13 games (five goals, seven assists).

Martin Necas is another important player for Carolina, with 11 points (0.8 per game) -- scoring five goals and adding six assists.

Sebastian Aho has scored two goals and added eight assists in 10 games for Carolina.

Frederik Andersen (4-1-0) has a 2.9 goals against average and an .894% save percentage (46th in league).

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Stat Comparison

Hurricanes Rank Hurricanes AVG Panthers AVG Panthers Rank 11th 3.38 Goals Scored 2.92 19th 21st 3.38 Goals Allowed 2.92 12th 2nd 34.8 Shots 34.4 4th 1st 25.8 Shots Allowed 27.8 5th 6th 26.53% Power Play % 13.16% 26th 20th 76% Penalty Kill % 72.5% 24th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.