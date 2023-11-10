Panthers vs. Hurricanes: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 7:46 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Florida Panthers (7-4-1), winners of three straight home games, host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Hurricanes (-120)
|Panthers (+100)
|6.5
|Hurricanes (-1.5)
Panthers Betting Insights
- This season the Panthers have been an underdog five times, and won two of those games.
- Florida has entered five games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.
- The Panthers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Florida's games this season have had over 6.5 goals six of 12 times.
Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info
Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings
|Hurricanes Total (Rank)
|Panthers Total (Rank)
|44 (9th)
|Goals
|35 (24th)
|44 (22nd)
|Goals Allowed
|35 (10th)
|13 (7th)
|Power Play Goals
|5 (26th)
|12 (22nd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|11 (19th)
Panthers Advanced Stats
- The Panthers' 35 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.
- The Panthers have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 35 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.
- They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.
