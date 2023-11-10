The Florida Panthers (7-4-1), winners of three straight home games, host the Carolina Hurricanes (8-5) at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Hurricanes (-120) Panthers (+100) 6.5 Hurricanes (-1.5)

Panthers Betting Insights

This season the Panthers have been an underdog five times, and won two of those games.

Florida has entered five games this season as the underdog by +100 or more and is 2-3 in those contests.

The Panthers have a 50.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Florida's games this season have had over 6.5 goals six of 12 times.

Panthers vs Hurricanes Additional Info

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Rankings

Hurricanes Total (Rank) Panthers Total (Rank) 44 (9th) Goals 35 (24th) 44 (22nd) Goals Allowed 35 (10th) 13 (7th) Power Play Goals 5 (26th) 12 (22nd) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 11 (19th)

Panthers Advanced Stats

The Panthers' 35 total goals (2.9 per game) rank 24th in the league.

The Panthers have conceded 2.9 goals per game, 35 total, the 10th-fewest among league teams.

They have a 0 goal differential, which ranks 16th in the league.

