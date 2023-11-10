Sam Reinhart and Jesperi Kotkaniemi are two of the players with prop bets available when the Florida Panthers and the Carolina Hurricanes meet at Amerant Bank Arena on Friday (beginning at 7:00 PM ET).

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Game Info

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Where: Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida

Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Panthers vs. Hurricanes Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Florida Panthers

Sam Reinhart Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -149, Under Odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +150, Under Odds: -208)

Reinhart has scored nine goals (0.8 per game) and collected six assists (0.5 per game), contributing to the Florida offense with 15 total points (1.3 per game). He takes 3.2 shots per game, shooting 23.7%.

Reinhart Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 2 2 2 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 0 0 2 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 5

Aleksander Barkov Jr. Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135)

0.5 (Over Odds: -182, Under Odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Aleksander Barkov Jr. has helped lead the offense for Florida this season with four goals and eight assists.

Barkov Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 8 1 1 2 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 1 0 1 5 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 0 1 1 4 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 0 0 4 at Bruins Oct. 30 1 1 2 1

Matthew Tkachuk Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165)

0.5 (Over Odds: -222, Under Odds: +165) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +105, Under Odds: -139)

Matthew Tkachuk has 11 points so far, including two goals and nine assists.

Tkachuk Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Capitals Nov. 8 0 1 1 1 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 6 0 1 1 7 at Blackhawks Nov. 4 1 0 1 8 at Red Wings Nov. 2 0 1 1 5 at Bruins Oct. 30 0 0 0 2

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Jesperi Kotkaniemi Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175)

0.5 (Over Odds: +130, Under Odds: -175) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +250, Under Odds: -357)

Kotkaniemi is one of Carolina's leading contributors (12 total points), having amassed five goals and seven assists.

Kotkaniemi Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 7 0 0 0 1 at Islanders Nov. 4 1 1 2 2 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 1 1 2 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 5

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110)

0.5 (Over Odds: -120, Under Odds: -110) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +170, Under Odds: -227)

Martin Necas has five goals and six assists to total 11 points (0.8 per game).

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots vs. Sabres Nov. 7 1 0 1 2 at Islanders Nov. 4 0 1 1 1 at Rangers Nov. 2 0 0 0 2 at Flyers Oct. 30 0 0 0 3 vs. Sharks Oct. 27 0 0 0 2

