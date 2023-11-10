Will Sam Reinhart Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 10?
Can we count on Sam Reinhart scoring a goal when the Florida Panthers match up against the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Sam Reinhart score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Reinhart stats and insights
- In seven of 12 games this season, Reinhart has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Hurricanes.
- He has scored three goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 23.7% of them.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.