Sam Reinhart and the Florida Panthers will meet the Carolina Hurricanes at 7:00 PM ET on Friday, November 10, 2023. If you'd like to wager on Reinhart's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Sam Reinhart vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, November 10, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -149)

0.5 points (Over odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +145)

Reinhart Season Stats Insights

In 12 games this season, Reinhart has a plus-minus of +9, while averaging 21:09 on the ice per game.

Reinhart has scored a goal in a game seven times this season over 12 games played, with multiple goals in two of those contests.

Reinhart has a point in eight games this season (out of 12), including multiple points seven times.

In five of 12 games this season, Reinhart has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

Reinhart's implied probability to go over his point total is 59.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Reinhart going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 40.8%.

Reinhart Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 44 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 22nd in the league.

The team's 0 goal differential ranks 16th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 12 Games 7 15 Points 4 9 Goals 1 6 Assists 3

