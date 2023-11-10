If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Santa Rosa County, Florida this week, we've got the information here.

    • Santa Rosa County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

    Northview High School at Jay High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Jay, FL
    • Conference: 1A - District 1
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Bartram Trail High School at Navarre High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
    • Location: Navarre, FL
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

