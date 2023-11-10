Florida High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Sarasota County This Week
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:12 PM EST|Updated: 16 hours ago
We have 2023 high school football competition in Sarasota County, Florida this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.
Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL
- Conference: 6A - District 14
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Lakewood Ranch High School at Venice High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Venice, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Broward Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Plantation, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10
- Location: Englewood, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
North Port HS at LaBelle High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: LaBelle, FL
- How to Stream: Watch Here
