We have 2023 high school football competition in Sarasota County, Florida this week, and information on how to watch these games is available in this article.

Sarasota County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Plantation High School at St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Fort Lauderdale, FL

Fort Lauderdale, FL Conference: 6A - District 14

6A - District 14 How to Stream: Watch Here

Lakewood Ranch High School at Venice High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Venice, FL

Venice, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

North Broward Preparatory School at American Heritage High School - Plantation

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Plantation, FL

Plantation, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Frostproof Middle-Senior High School at Lemon Bay High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 10

7:30 PM ET on November 10 Location: Englewood, FL

Englewood, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

North Port HS at LaBelle High School