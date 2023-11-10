If your plans this week include tracking the local high school football games in Seminole County, Florida, then there are some important details for you to know. Find out how to watch or stream this week's high-school action in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Florida This Week

Seminole County, Florida High School Football Games This Week

Lake Mary High School at Boone High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 10

7:00 PM ET on November 10 Location: Orlando, FL

Orlando, FL How to Stream: Watch Here

Hagerty High School at Seminole High School - Sanford