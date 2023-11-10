Stetson vs. South Florida Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 10
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest at Yuengling Center has the South Florida Bulls (1-0) taking on the Stetson Hatters (0-1) at 4:00 PM ET (on November 10). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-60 win as our model heavily favors South Florida.
The Hatters dropped their last matchup 68-57 against Tulane on Monday.
Stetson vs. South Florida Game Info
- When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
- Where: Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida
Stetson vs. South Florida Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Florida 71, Stetson 60
Stetson Performance Insights (2022-23)
- The Hatters' -57 scoring differential last season (outscored by 1.8 points per game) was a result of scoring 59.4 points per game (291st in college basketball) while allowing 61.2 per contest (88th in college basketball).
- Stetson averaged 0.1 more points in ASUN action (59.5) than overall (59.4).
- The Hatters put up more points at home (61.5 per game) than away (58.3) last season.
- At home, Stetson allowed 55.2 points per game last season. Away, it conceded 70.5.
