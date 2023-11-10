When the Florida Panthers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Uvis Balinskis score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

  • Balinskis is yet to score through 10 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
  • Balinskis has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

