When the Florida Panthers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Uvis Balinskis score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.

Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)

Balinskis stats and insights

Balinskis is yet to score through 10 games this season.

He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.

Balinskis has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.

Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023

Friday, November 10, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

