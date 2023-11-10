Will Uvis Balinskis Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 10?
When the Florida Panthers square off against the Carolina Hurricanes on Friday at 7:00 PM ET, will Uvis Balinskis score a goal? Below, we break down the stats and trends you need to consider before making any prop bets.
Will Uvis Balinskis score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1600 (Bet $10 to win $160.00 if he scores a goal)
Balinskis stats and insights
- Balinskis is yet to score through 10 games this season.
- He has not played against the Hurricanes yet this season.
- Balinskis has zero points on the power play.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 22nd in goals allowed, giving up 44 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.2 hits and 9.8 blocked shots per game.
Panthers vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Friday, November 10, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSFL, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
