The field at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will feature Alexa Pano. She and the other golfers will go for for a part of the $3,250,000.00 purse on the par-70, 6,353-yard course from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Pano at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +15000 to win the tournament this weekend.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Pano Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alexa Pano Insights

Pano has finished below par 10 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in one of her last 16 rounds played.

Over her last 16 rounds, Pano has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on six occasions.

Pano has made the cut and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in her past five events.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

In her past five events, Pano has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 18 34 -5 275 1 10 1 1 $376,871

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this tournament. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The average course Pano has played in the past year (6,526 yards) is 173 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,353).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Pano's Last Time Out

Pano was somewhat mediocre on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.88 strokes to finish in the 47th percentile of competitors.

She averaged 3.93 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Maybank Championship, which landed her in the 65th percentile of the field.

Pano was better than 44% of the field at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Pano carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, worse than the field average of 3.4.

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Pano did not card a bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.5).

Pano recorded more birdies or better (eight) than the field average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that most recent tournament, Pano had a bogey or worse on five of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Pano ended the Maybank Championship registering a birdie or better on six par-5 holes, while the field averaged 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

On the 16 par-5s at the Maybank Championship, Pano carded more bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (1.3).

