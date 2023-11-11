Alexis Thompson will be in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Thompson at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +2200 to win the tournament this week. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Thompson Odds to Win: +2200 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Alexis Thompson Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Thompson has finished better than par on 10 occasions, while also shooting one bogey-free round and 11 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has carded the best score of the day in one of her last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top five in two rounds and the top 10 on four occasions.

Over her last 15 rounds, Thompson has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round five times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on eight occasions.

Thompson has one top-five finish and two top-10 finishes in her past five tournaments.

She has qualified for the weekend in three of her past five appearances.

In her past five tournaments, Thompson has posted a score better than average in three of them.

Thompson has finished in the top 20 in three consecutive events.

Thompson will look to make the cut for the fourth straight event by making it to the weekend in this tournament.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 19 -6 259 0 7 2 3 $456,583

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Thompson finished second in her most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

In the past year, the Tour has played on courses with an average length of 7,009 yards, 656 yards longer than the 6,353-yard par 70 at this week's event.

Pelican Golf Club has had an average tournament score of -3 recently, which is higher than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 229 yards shorter than the average course Thompson has played in the past year (6,582).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -2 among finishers, higher than the -3 average at this course.

Thompson's Last Time Out

Thompson finished in the 66th percentile on the 20 par-3 holes at The Ascendant LPGA, with an average of 3.05 strokes.

She shot well to finish in the 88th percentile on par 4s at The Ascendant LPGA, averaging 3.97 strokes on those 36 holes.

Thompson was better than 94% of the competitors at The Ascendant LPGA on par-5 holes, averaging 4.56 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 4.81.

Thompson carded a birdie or better on two of 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA (the field averaged 1.8).

On the 20 par-3s at The Ascendant LPGA, Thompson had three bogeys or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.7).

Thompson had more birdies or better (six) than the tournament average of 3.5 on the 36 par-4s at The Ascendant LPGA.

At that most recent competition, Thompson had a bogey or worse on five of 36 par-4s (the field averaged 6.5).

Thompson finished The Ascendant LPGA outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (3.8) with eight on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at The Ascendant LPGA, Thompson had one bogey or worse, less than the tournament average of 1.4.

