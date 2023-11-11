The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats (2-7) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Alabama A&M Bulldogs (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Daytona Stadium in a SWAC clash.

Bethune-Cookman is totaling 18.3 points per game on offense (101st in the FCS), and ranks 70th defensively with 27.6 points allowed per game. Alabama A&M's defense has been paving the way for the team, as it ranks 12th-best in the FCS with 275.8 total yards allowed per game. In terms of offense, it is posting 376 total yards per game, which ranks 46th.

We will dive into all of the info about this contest, including how to watch on HBCUGo.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: HBCUGo

HBCUGo City: Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona Beach, Florida Venue: Daytona Stadium

Check out all the college football action on Fubo and ESPN+ this season!

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Bethune-Cookman vs. Alabama A&M Key Statistics

Bethune-Cookman Alabama A&M 238.9 (123rd) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 376 (47th) 361.2 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 275.8 (14th) 94.1 (120th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.9 (62nd) 144.8 (112th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 232.1 (41st) 2 (79th) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (51st) 4 (5th) Takeaways (Rank) 1 (36th)

Bethune-Cookman Stats Leaders

Luke Sprague has thrown for 544 yards (60.4 ypg) to lead Bethune-Cookman, completing 65.3% of his passes and collecting four touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Jimmy Robinson III has racked up 235 yards on 66 carries while finding the end zone one time as a runner.

Jaiden Bivens has carried the ball 36 times for 129 yards (14.3 per game).

Jaewan Boyd has hauled in 25 receptions for 289 yards (32.1 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Dacarri Allen-Johnson has reeled in 30 passes while averaging 29.2 yards per game and scoring three touchdowns.

Daveno Ellington has a total of 194 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 21 passes.

Alabama A&M Stats Leaders

Quincy Casey has thrown for 1,149 yards on 59.7% passing while collecting nine touchdown passes with three interceptions this season.

Donovan Eaglin has rushed for 509 yards on 102 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground.

Ryan Morrow has racked up 393 yards (on 78 carries) with six touchdowns.

Cameron Young has racked up 411 receiving yards on 42 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Keenan Hambrick has put together a 386-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 18 targets.

Jacolby Hewitt's seven targets have resulted in 26 catches for 385 yards and four touchdowns.

Rep your team with officially licensed Bethune-Cookman or Alabama A&M gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.