Caroline Hedwall enters play in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club, with action from November 9-11.

Looking to place a wager on Hedwall at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for all the stats and odds you can use before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Hedwall Odds to Win: +50000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Caroline Hedwall Insights

Over her last 10 rounds, Hedwall has shot better than par on four occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded one of the five best scores in two of her last 10 rounds played.

Hedwall has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 10 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

Hedwall has finished in the top 10 once in her past three tournaments.

She has made the cut in two of her past three appearances.

In her past three tournaments, Hedwall has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score once.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 36 -1 287 0 2 0 1 $68,984

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Courses on the Tour have been an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year. This tournament will take place on a par 70 that's 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

Pelican Golf Club is 6,353 yards, 333 yards shorter than the average course Hedwall has played in the past year (6,686).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of even par. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -3.

Hedwall's Last Time Out

Hedwall was rather mediocre over the 12 par-3 holes at the AIG Women’s Open, averaging par to finish in the 61st percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.15 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 48) at the AIG Women’s Open, which landed her in the 56th percentile of the field.

Hedwall was better than only 7% of the golfers at the AIG Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 5.08 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.66.

Hedwall recorded a birdie or better on two of 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, better than the field average of 0.9.

On the 12 par-3s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hedwall had two bogeys or worse (more than the tournament average of 1.8).

Hedwall recorded fewer birdies or better (three) than the field average of 4.3 on the 48 par-4s at the AIG Women’s Open.

At that most recent tournament, Hedwall posted a bogey or worse on 10 of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 8.8).

Hedwall finished the AIG Women’s Open recording a birdie or better on two par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 3.7 on the 12 par-5s.

On the 12 par-5s at the AIG Women’s Open, Hedwall underperformed compared to the field average of 1.1 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

