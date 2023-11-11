The 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida will see Dottie Ardina as part of the field from November 9-11 as the competitors battle the par-70, 6,353-yard course, with a purse of $3,250,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Ardina at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +25000 to pick up the win this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Dottie Ardina Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Ardina has shot better than par on nine occasions, while also carding one bogey-free round and 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score twice and a top-10 score four times in her last 17 rounds.

Ardina has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in four of her last 17 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day nine times.

Ardina has finished in the top 10 once in her past five events.

Ardina has finished with a better-than-average score in two of her past five tournaments.

Ardina will attempt to prolong her streak of made cuts to five by qualifying for the weekend again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 12 39 -2 264 0 7 0 1 $115,927

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

The average course on the Tour in the past year has played to 69.5 strokes per round and a score of -4. At Pelican Golf Club, the scoring average is slightly higher at -3 per tournament.

The courses that Ardina has played in the past year have had an average distance of 6,506 yards, while Pelican Golf Club will be at 6,353 yards this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ardina's Last Time Out

Ardina was in the 19th percentile on par 3s at the Maybank Championship, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship placed her in the 42nd percentile.

Ardina shot better than only 27% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.76.

Ardina fared worse on par 3s than the field her last time out, carding a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the other golfers averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ardina had two bogeys or worse (more than the field average of 1.5).

Ardina carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the field average of 7.6 on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship.

In that most recent outing, Ardina's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 6.3).

Ardina ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on three par-5 holes, compared to the field average of 5.2 on the 16 par-5s.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ardina finished without one.

