Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - November 11
The Florida Atlantic Owls (4-5) will square off against a fellow AAC opponent, the East Carolina Pirates (1-8) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at FAU Stadium. The Pirates will try to pull off an upset as 8-point underdogs. The over/under is 45.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- City: Boca Raton, Florida
- Venue: FAU Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Florida Atlantic Moneyline
|East Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Florida Atlantic (-8)
|45.5
|-350
|+260
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Florida Atlantic (-8.5)
|45.5
|-360
|+280
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 11 Odds
Florida Atlantic vs. East Carolina Betting Trends
- Florida Atlantic has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing five times.
- East Carolina has won four games against the spread this year, failing to cover five times.
- The Pirates are 3-1 ATS this year when playing as at least 8-point underdogs.
Florida Atlantic 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the AAC
|+1600
|Bet $100 to win $1600
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.