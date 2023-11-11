Week 11 Local College Football TV Schedule & Streaming Info in Florida
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 4:05 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The college football lineup in Week 11 should provide some fireworks. The matchups include the Miami Hurricanes playing the Florida State Seminoles at Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium, a must-watch for fans in Florida.
College Football Games to Watch in Florida on TV This Week
Temple Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: South Florida (-7)
Alabama A&M Bulldogs at Bethune-Cookman Wildcats
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Daytona Stadium
- TV Channel: HBCUGo
Stetson Hatters at Valparaiso Beacons
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Brown Field
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
Miami Hurricanes at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
- TV Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Florida State (-14.5)
No. 15 Oklahoma State Cowboys at UCF Knights
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Oklahoma State (-2.5)
Florida International Panthers at Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-10.5)
East Carolina Pirates at Florida Atlantic Owls
- Time: 4:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: FAU Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-7.5)
Florida Gators at No. 18 LSU Tigers
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, November 11
- Venue: Tiger Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Fubo
- Favorite: LSU (-14.5)
