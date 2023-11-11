The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) play a familiar opponent when they host the Florida International Panthers (4-5) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium in a CUSA showdown.

Middle Tennessee is putting up 21.9 points per game offensively this season (104th in the FBS), and is surrendering 30.9 points per game (107th) on the other side of the ball. Florida International has been outplayed on both sides of the ball this season, ranking 25th-worst in total offense (324.9 total yards per game) and 15th-worst in total defense (432.9 total yards allowed per game).

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Key Statistics

Florida International Middle Tennessee 324.9 (113th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 388.6 (74th) 432.9 (112th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (95th) 100.9 (121st) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 124 (102nd) 224 (74th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 264.6 (40th) 15 (95th) Turnovers (Rank) 16 (106th) 11 (87th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (97th)

Florida International Stats Leaders

Keyone Jenkins has 1,682 passing yards, or 186.9 per game, so far this season. He has completed 58.5% of his passes and has thrown six touchdowns with seven interceptions.

Shomari Lawrence has run the ball 100 times for 491 yards, with four touchdowns.

Kejon Owens has racked up 61 carries and totaled 361 yards with five touchdowns.

Kris Mitchell leads his squad with 820 receiving yards on 48 catches with six touchdowns.

Dean Patterson has put up a 330-yard season so far. He's caught 20 passes on 36 targets.

Eric Rivers' 21 catches (on 30 targets) have netted him 256 yards (28.4 ypg).

Middle Tennessee Stats Leaders

Nicholas Vattiato has been a dual threat for Middle Tennessee so far this season. He has 2,329 passing yards, completing 66.8% of his passes and recording 16 touchdown passes and nine interceptions this season. He's rushed for 268 yards (29.8 ypg) on 106 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

Jaiden Credle has 385 rushing yards on 77 carries with two touchdowns.

Elijah Metcalf's 552 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 64 times and has totaled 45 receptions and five touchdowns.

Holden Willis has caught 32 passes while averaging 53 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Justin Olson's 41 catches are good enough for 418 yards and one touchdown.

