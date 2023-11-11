The Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (2-7) will face off against the Florida International Panthers (4-5) in a matchup of CUSA teams on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium. The Panthers are currently an underdog by 11.5 points. The over/under is 52.5 in the contest.

In this article, you will check out odds and spreads for the Middle Tennessee vs. Florida International matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Johnny "Red" Floyd Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Middle Tennessee Moneyline Florida International Moneyline BetMGM Middle Tennessee (-11.5) 52.5 -500 +360 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Middle Tennessee (-11.5) 52.5 -500 +375 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 11 Odds

Florida International vs. Middle Tennessee Betting Trends

Florida International has won three games against the spread this season, failing to cover five times.

The Panthers have covered the spread when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs in their only opportunity this season.

Middle Tennessee has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

The Blue Raiders have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.