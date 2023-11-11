The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Channel: SEC Network
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana
  • Venue: Tiger Stadium

Florida vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total LSU Moneyline Florida Moneyline
BetMGM LSU (-13.5) 63.5 -650 +450
FanDuel LSU (-13.5) 62.5 -610 +440

Week 11 Odds

Florida vs. LSU Betting Trends

  • Florida has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.
  • The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.
  • LSU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.
  • The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

