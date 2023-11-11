The No. 18 LSU Tigers (6-3) will face off against a fellow SEC opponent, the Florida Gators (5-4) in a matchup on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Tiger Stadium. The Gators are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread sitting at 13.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 63.5 points.

You will take a look at odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the LSU vs. Florida matchup in this article.

Florida vs. LSU Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Baton Rouge, Louisiana

Baton Rouge, Louisiana Venue: Tiger Stadium

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Florida vs. LSU Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at several sportsbooks.

Week 11 Odds

Florida vs. LSU Betting Trends

Florida has covered three times in eight chances against the spread this year.

The Gators have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

LSU has compiled a 4-4-0 ATS record so far this year.

The Tigers have covered the spread once this season (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point favorites.

Florida 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the SEC +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.