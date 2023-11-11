Gina Kim is in the field at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida for the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Kim at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +30000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

70 / 6,353 yards Kim Odds to Win: +30000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Gina Kim Insights

Kim has finished below par on six occasions, completed her day bogey-free once and finished five rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 16 rounds played.

She has recorded a top-five score once and a top-10 score twice in her last 16 rounds.

Over her last 16 rounds, Kim has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on four occasions.

In her past five tournaments, Kim's average finish has been 47th.

The past five times she has played a tournament, she's made the cut three times.

Kim has finished with a better-than-average score in one of her past five tournaments.

Kim has made the cut three times in a row, and hopes to extend that run this week.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 44 -4 283 0 10 1 1 $199,982

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Kim missed the cut when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

Measuring 6,353 yards, Pelican Golf Club is set up as a par 70 for this event. In the past year, tournaments on the Tour have averaged a longer distance of 7,009 yards .

Golfers at Pelican Golf Club have averaged a score of -3 per tournament, higher than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 during the past year.

Courses that Kim has played in the past year have measured an average of 6,550 yards, 197 yards longer than the 6,353-yard Pelican Golf Club this week.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Kim's Last Time Out

Kim was in the 26th percentile on par 3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, with an average of par on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the TOTO Japan Classic ranked in the 36th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.92).

Kim shot better than 39% of the golfers at the TOTO Japan Classic on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.49.

Kim shot better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic (the tournament average was 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Kim recorded more bogeys or worse (two) than the field average (1.9).

Kim carded fewer birdies or better (five) than the tournament average of 7.8 on the 40 par-4s at the TOTO Japan Classic.

In that last competition, Kim had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.4).

Kim finished the TOTO Japan Classic with a birdie or better on nine of the 16 par-5s, more than the tournament average of 8.4.

On the 16 par-5s at the TOTO Japan Classic, Kim recorded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.7.

