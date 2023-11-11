The Miami Heat (4-4) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena as 4.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 118 - Heat 110

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Heat vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 4.5)

Hawks (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-8.7)

Hawks (-8.7) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.2

The Hawks (3-5-0 ATS) have covered the spread 37.5% of the time, 12.5% more often than the Heat (2-6-0) this year.

Atlanta hasn't covered the spread as a 4.5-point favorite or more this season, while Miami covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

When it comes to topping the total in 2023-24, Miami and its opponents aren't as successful (37.5% of the time) as Atlanta and its opponents (62.5%).

The Hawks have a .667 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (2-1) this season, higher than the .000 winning percentage for the Heat as a moneyline underdog (0-3).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively, the Heat are the fourth-worst squad in the league (107.5 points per game). Defensively, they are 10th (110.1 points conceded per game).

On the boards, Miami is 19th in the league in rebounds (43.3 per game). It is 14th in rebounds conceded (44.3 per game).

This season the Heat are ranked 14th in the league in assists at 25.8 per game.

Miami is 21st in the NBA in turnovers per game (14.8) and sixth in turnovers forced (15.9).

At 12.3 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 38.1% from beyond the arc, the Heat are 17th and sixth in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

