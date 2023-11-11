On Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena, the Miami Heat (4-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Atlanta Hawks (5-3). It airs at 7:30 PM ET on BSSE and BSSUN.

In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Heat vs. Hawks matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Heat vs. Hawks Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Trends

The Hawks outscore opponents by 4.8 points per game (scoring 121.8 points per game to rank second in the league while allowing 117 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA) and have a +38 scoring differential overall.

The Heat are being outscored by 2.6 points per game, with a -21 scoring differential overall. They put up 107.5 points per game (27th in NBA), and give up 110.1 per contest (10th in league).

These teams average 229.3 points per game between them, 0.8 more than this game's over/under.

Combined, these teams surrender 227.1 points per game, 1.4 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta has put together a 3-5-0 record against the spread this season.

Miami has covered just twice in eight matchups with a spread this season.

Heat and Hawks NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Heat +3500 +1400 - Hawks +8000 +3500 -

