The Atlanta Hawks (0-2) are home in Southeast Division action versus the Miami Heat (1-2) on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. This is the first contest between these clubs this year.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Information

Game Day: Saturday, November 11

Saturday, November 11 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: BSSE, BSSUN

Heat Players to Watch

Bam Adebayo's numbers last season were 20.4 points, 9.2 boards and 3.2 assists per contest, shooting 54.0% from the field.

Tyler Herro posted 20.1 points, 5.4 boards and 4.2 assists last season, shooting 43.9% from the field and 37.8% from beyond the arc, with 3.0 made 3-pointers per contest (seventh in NBA).

Kyle Lowry put up 11.2 points, 4.1 rebounds and 5.1 assists, shooting 40.4% from the field and 34.5% from downtown, with 1.9 made treys per game.

Thomas Bryant collected 12.1 points, 6.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists. At the other end, he delivered 0.3 steals and 0.6 blocked shots.

Duncan Robinson recorded 6.4 points, 1.6 rebounds and 1.1 assists.

Hawks Players to Watch

Trae Young's numbers last season were 26.2 points, 3.0 rebounds and 10.2 assists per game. He also drained 42.9% of his shots from the floor and 33.4% from beyond the arc, with an average of 2.1 triples.

Dejounte Murray recorded 20.5 points, 5.3 boards and 6.1 assists. He drained 46.4% of his shots from the floor and 34.4% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Clint Capela collected 12.0 points, 11.0 rebounds and 0.9 assists. He made 65.3% of his shots from the floor (third in league).

Onyeka Okongwu posted 9.9 points, 7.2 boards and 1.0 assists. He drained 63.8% of his shots from the floor (fifth in NBA).

De'Andre Hunter's stats last season included 15.4 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 assists per contest. He made 46.1% of his shots from the field and 35.0% from 3-point range, with an average of 1.5 triples.

Heat vs. Hawks Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Hawks Heat 118.4 Points Avg. 109.5 118.1 Points Allowed Avg. 109.8 48.3% Field Goal % 46.0% 35.2% Three Point % 34.4%

