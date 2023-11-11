The Miami Heat (4-4) are underdogs (+4.5) in their attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they visit the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena. The matchup airs on BSSE and BSSUN. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Heat vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSUN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Hawks -4.5 228.5

Heat Betting Records & Stats

Miami's games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 228.5 points in three of eight outings.

The average total for Miami's games this season is 217.6 points, 10.9 fewer points than this game's over/under.

Miami is 2-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Heat have been underdogs in three games this season, however, they have failed to come away with a win in any of those games.

Miami has not won as an underdog of +145 or more on the moneyline this season in three games with those odds or longer.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Miami has a 40.8% chance of pulling out a win.

Heat vs Hawks Additional Info

Heat vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Hawks 6 75% 121.8 229.3 117 227.1 235.9 Heat 3 37.5% 107.5 229.3 110.1 227.1 220.3

Additional Heat Insights & Trends

In 2023-24 against the spread, Miami has a lower winning percentage at home (.000, 0-4-0 record) than on the road (.500, 2-2-0).

The Heat's 107.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks allow.

Heat vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Heat and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Heat 2-6 1-2 3-5 Hawks 3-5 0-2 5-3

Heat vs. Hawks Point Insights

Heat Hawks 107.5 Points Scored (PG) 121.8 27 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 0-1 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 3-4 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 5-2 110.1 Points Allowed (PG) 117 10 NBA Rank (PAPG) 23 2-5 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 1-0 4-3 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 1-0

