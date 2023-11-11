Check out the injury report for the Miami Heat (4-4), which currently includes four players listed (including Tyler Herro), as the Heat prepare for their matchup with the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) at State Farm Arena on Saturday, November 11 at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

The Heat head into this contest following a 108-102 victory against the Grizzlies on Wednesday. Bam Adebayo totaled 30 points, 11 rebounds and one assist for the Heat.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Miami Heat Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Caleb Martin SF Questionable Knee 2.0 3.0 1.0 Nikola Jovic PF Questionable Wrist 8.0 11.0 4.0 Jamal Cain SF Questionable Illness 4.0 3.0 0.0 Tyler Herro SG Out Ankle 22.0 4.3 4.3

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Hawks Injuries: Mouhamed Gueye: Out (Back), Kobe Bufkin: Out (Thumb), Wesley Matthews: Out (Calf)

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Heat vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: BSSE and BSSUN

BSSE and BSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.