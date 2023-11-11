How to Watch the Heat vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 1:57 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The Miami Heat (4-4) will look to extend a three-game winning streak when they hit the road to play the Atlanta Hawks (5-3) on November 11, 2023 at State Farm Arena.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Heat, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Heat vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Saturday, November 11, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Heat vs Hawks Additional Info
|Hawks vs Heat Injury Report
|Hawks vs Heat Prediction
|Hawks vs Heat Players to Watch
|Hawks vs Heat Odds/Over/Under
|Hawks vs Heat Betting Trends & Stats
|Hawks vs Heat Player Props
Heat Stats Insights
- The Heat's 45.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is 2.6 percentage points lower than the Hawks have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).
- The Heat are the 19th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at fifth.
- The Heat's 107.5 points per game are 9.5 fewer points than the 117 the Hawks give up to opponents.
Heat Home & Away Comparison
- At home the Heat are better offensively, averaging 109.3 points per game, compared to 105.8 away. They're also better defensively, allowing 108 points per game at home, and 112.3 on the road.
- At home Miami is allowing 108 points per game, 4.3 fewer points than it is away (112.3).
- The Heat pick up three more assists per game at home (27.3) than away (24.3).
Heat Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Caleb Martin
|Out
|Knee
|Nikola Jovic
|Questionable
|Wrist
|Jimmy Butler
|Out
|Personal
|Tyler Herro
|Out
|Ankle
