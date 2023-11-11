Best Bets & Odds for the Houston vs. Cincinnati Game – Saturday, November 11
Big 12 foes will clash when the Houston Cougars (4-5) meet the Cincinnati Bearcats (2-7). Keep reading for a glimpse at the odds and best bets for this game.
When and Where is Houston vs. Cincinnati?
- Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Houston, Texas
- Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Houston 33, Cincinnati 20
- Houston has been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time so far this season, a game they lost.
- The Cougars have played as a moneyline favorite of -150 or shorter in only one game this season, which they lost.
- Cincinnati has been listed as the underdog four times this season and has failed to win any of those games.
- The Bearcats have entered four games this season as the underdog by +125 or more and are in those contests.
- The Cougars have a 60.0% chance to win this game based on the moneyline's implied probability.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Houston (-2.5)
- Houston has four wins in eight games versus the spread this year.
- In 2023, the Cougars are winless against the spread when entering a game as a favorite of 2.5 points or more.
- So far in 2023 Cincinnati has two wins against the spread.
- This season, the Bearcats have just one against the spread win in three games as an underdog of 2.5 points or more.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- This season, four of Houston's nine games have gone over Saturday's over/under of 53.5 points.
- In the Cincinnati's nine games this season, six have finished with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- Houston averages 25.2 points per game against Cincinnati's 25.3, totaling three points under the game's total of 53.5.
Splits Tables
Houston
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|57
|58.5
|55.5
|Implied Total AVG
|33
|33.8
|32.3
|ATS Record
|4-4-0
|3-1-0
|1-3-0
|Over/Under Record
|3-5-0
|1-3-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|3-4
|2-2
|1-2
Cincinnati
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|51.7
|52.1
|50.5
|Implied Total AVG
|30.1
|31.3
|26.5
|ATS Record
|2-6-0
|2-4-0
|0-2-0
|Over/Under Record
|5-3-0
|3-3-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|0-3
|0-3
|0-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-4
|0-2
|0-2
