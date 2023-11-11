Jodi Ewart Shadoff will be among those at the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican in Belleair, Florida at Pelican Golf Club from November 9-11.

Looking to bet on Ewart Shadoff at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you need before you make your picks.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Jodi Ewart Shadoff Insights

Over her last 17 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has shot better than par on 11 occasions, while also posting three bogey-free rounds and 12 rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has recorded a top-five score in three of her last 17 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day six times.

Over her last 17 rounds, Ewart Shadoff has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on 10 occasions.

Ewart Shadoff has one top-five finish and three top-10 finishes in her past five appearances.

In her past five events, Ewart Shadoff has finished within five shots of the leader one time and with a better-than-average score four times.

Ewart Shadoff has made the cut in four tournaments in a row.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 23 26 -5 271 0 20 1 5 $689,510

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

Ewart Shadoff finished 22nd when she last played this event, which was in 2022.

This event will take place on a par 70 listed at 6,353 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have carded 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on the Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly higher scoring average of -3.

The average course Ewart Shadoff has played in the past year has been 201 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Ewart Shadoff's Last Time Out

Ewart Shadoff was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the Maybank Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 75th percentile of competitors.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Maybank Championship ranked in the 42nd percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.99).

Ewart Shadoff shot better than 44% of the competitors at the Maybank Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.76.

Ewart Shadoff fared better on par 3s than most players her last time out, recording a birdie or better on five of 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship (the field averaged 3.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the Maybank Championship, Ewart Shadoff had one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 1.5).

Ewart Shadoff's six birdies or better on the 40 par-4s at the Maybank Championship were less than the field average (7.6).

In that last outing, Ewart Shadoff carded a bogey or worse on four of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 6.3).

Ewart Shadoff ended the Maybank Championship with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, fewer than the field's average, 5.2.

The field at the Maybank Championship averaged 1.3 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Ewart Shadoff finished without one.

