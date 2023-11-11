Kyle Lowry and his Miami Heat teammates face off versus the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday at 7:30 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Lowry, in his most recent game (November 8 win against the Grizzlies), produced 17 points, 11 rebounds and nine assists.

If you'd like to make predictions on Lowry's performance, we break down his available prop bets, using stats and trends, below.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Kyle Lowry Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Points Prop: Over 9.5 (-111)

Over 9.5 (-111) Rebounds Prop: Over 3.5 (-149)

Over 3.5 (-149) Assists Prop: Over 5.5 (-130)

Over 5.5 (-130) Three-Pointers Made Prop: Over 1.5 (-161)

Looking to bet on one or more of Lowry's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Hawks 2022-23 Defensive Insights

The Hawks were 25th in the NBA defensively last season, conceding 118.1 points per game.

In terms of rebounds, the Hawks were 19th in the league last year, allowing 44.1 per contest.

In terms of assists, the Hawks conceded 26.0 per game last season, ranking them 22nd in the league.

Conceding 11.9 made three-pointers per game last year, the Hawks were eighth in the NBA in that category.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Kyle Lowry vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/27/2022 33 9 3 9 1 1 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.