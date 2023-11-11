Lucy Li is set to compete in the 2023 The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican at Pelican Golf Club in Belleair, Florida, taking place from November 9-11.

Looking to wager on Li at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican this week? She's currently listed by bookmakers at +25000 to pick up the win this week.

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Time and Date Info

Date: November 9-11, 2023

November 9-11, 2023 Course: Pelican Golf Club

Pelican Golf Club Location: Belleair, Florida

Belleair, Florida Par: 70 / 6,353 yards

Li Odds to Win: +25000

Lucy Li Insights

Over her last 15 rounds, Li has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also carding two bogey-free rounds and six rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has finished with one of the 10 best scores of the day in two of her last 15 rounds.

Li has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last 15 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day four times.

In her past five events, Li's average finish has been 45th.

Looking at the past five tournaments she has entered, she made the cut three times.

Li hasn't finished inside the top 20 in any of her past five events, with an average finish of 45th.

Li hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fourth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 19 42 +1 281 0 12 0 0 $173,053

The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Insights and Stats

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,009 yards in the past year, while Pelican Golf Club is set for a shorter 6,353 yards.

In the past year, Tour stops have seen an average score of -4, while Pelican Golf Club has a recent scoring average of -3.

The average course Li has played in the past year has been 200 yards longer than the 6,353 yards Pelican Golf Club will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of -3 among finishers, the same as the average at this course.

Li's Last Time Out

Li shot below average on the 16 par-3 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, with an average of 3.19 strokes to finish in the fourth percentile of competitors.

Her 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Buick LPGA Shanghai placed her in the 66th percentile.

Li was better than just 20% of the competitors at the Buick LPGA Shanghai on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.81 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.68.

Li did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai (the other golfers averaged 2.8).

On the 16 par-3s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Li recorded three bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Li's seven birdies or better on par-4s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai were more than the field average of 6.5.

At that last tournament, Li's performance on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 7.3).

Li ended the Buick LPGA Shanghai with a birdie or better on four of 16 par-5s, underperforming the tournament average, 6.2.

On the 16 par-5s at the Buick LPGA Shanghai, Li bettered the field's average of 1.4 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding one.

